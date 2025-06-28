Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has come down heavily on the State Taxes and Excise Department OVER not filing timely replies in court proceedings, warning that continued non-compliance could result in the replacement of senior officials, including the Commissioner or Law Officers.

Hearing a petition filed by HM Steels Ltd. against the Union of India and others (CWP No. 6739 of 2025), a Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja expressed strong displeasure over the repeated delay in filing replies despite multiple extensions granted.

"It has been repeatedly observed that replies from the department of State Taxes and Excise are not being filed within the time granted or even in the extended time and invariably are being filed after three months, thereby causing not only inconvenience to the Court but hampering the adjudication of the cases, which involve high stakes running into several crores of rupees," the bench observed in its order dated June 27, 2025.

The Court noted that notices were first issued on April 24, and on subsequent hearings held on May 1, May 8, and May 29, further time was sought by the department to file replies. Even on the hearing held on Friday, no response had been submitted.

The judges cautioned the Excise Department to "pull up its socks" or be ready to face administrative action.

"This Court may have to commend to the government to change the Commissioner/Law Officer or the erring officer(s) or any or all of them, as the case may be," the bench warned.

The Court has now granted one final week's time to file the reply. Failure to comply will compel the personal appearance of the responsible officers before the Court.

The matter will be next heard on July 4. (ANI)

