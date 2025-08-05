Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Amid rising environmental concerns, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices and sought a status report from the State Government and the Municipal Corporation of Shimla on the structural safety of the 140-year-old underground water tank situated beneath the historic Ridge.

The court was acting on a Public Interest Litigation (CW PIL No. 66 of 2025) filed by former Deputy Mayor and environmentalist Tikender Singh Panwar.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma observed that the commercial use of the Ridge, including vending, exhibitions, and allowing heavy vehicles, posed a serious threat to the century-old tank, which was built using lime and mortar during the British era, without cement reinforcement.

"It is submitted that while permitting commercial activity in the form of vending and exhibition on the Ridge, a large number of heavy vehicles are being allowed access and there is a threat of cracks to the tank, which is not being kept in mind," the court observed, quoting the petition.

The petition, filed by Tikender Singh Panwar, highlighted that the water tank holding more than 10 lakh gallons lies within a vulnerable and sinking zone of Shimla and is already showing signs of structural distress.

Speaking to ANI, Tikender Singh Panwar, the petitioner, said that he is seeking the existing law to be implemented to preserve and protect the heritage.

"This is one of the most vulnerable hotspots in Shimla. During my tenure as Deputy Mayor, a vulnerability risk assessment had identified this area. Cracks have already developed in the tank. Despite that, heavy load-bearing activities continue. We are not asking for new laws, we are only demanding implementation of existing heritage laws. Shimla's core, stretching from Advanced Studies to Chhota Shimla, is a heritage zone. Both built and natural heritage must be preserved." He said.

"It is shocking that large rallies, fire brigades, and heavy vehicles are allowed on the Ridge. The British had left 6-inch layers on the tank. Today we have added over four feet of elevation, increasing the weight burden. This structure cannot be reconstructed; once gone, it is lost forever," Panwar added further.

He also questioned the misuse of heritage spaces.

"Statues of national leaders have undergarments drying on them. Vending zones are being created illegally, sometimes allegedly in exchange for money. When we raised concerns, we didn't rush to court--we submitted representations to the Chief Secretary and other authorities multiple times. Only when nothing happened, we filed this petition," he said.

In response, Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan acknowledged the court directive and said the Municipal Corporation is committed to acting responsibly.

"The High Court has given us four weeks to file our response. If there is any structural risk to the Ridge tank, we will act on it immediately," Chauhan told ANI.

He further elaborated on the steps being taken.

"We are stabilising the area below the Ridge, especially the Tibetan Market road and the sinking zone near the Chinar tree. We are also building a park there to ensure safety. The area is being monitored. Regarding load-bearing, we have never exceeded a foot of layering on the Ridge in the last 15 years. Even the old 1-foot tyring of Dalhousie Bridge was removed to reduce weight." He added.

The Mayor also clarified the roles of various departments in heritage and the activities that are allowed.

"Any activity or rally on the Ridge is permitted by the Home Department, not by the Municipal Corporation. We follow the guidelines. Last month, following an incident, the district administration also issued directions against placing any heavy structures on the Ridge. We fully support the court's orders and will comply in letter and spirit," he said.

The petition underscored the urgent need to reconcile urban development with heritage preservation in Shimla a city known for its colonial-era architecture and fragile ecology.

The court has directed the State authorities and the Municipal Corporation to submit their replies and status report within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for September 3, 2025.

As concern deepens, heritage activists and civic authorities now await a judicially guided resolution to safeguard Shimla's most iconic open space Ridge Maidan and the historic water tank beneath it. (ANI)

