Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Drivers and Conductors' Union has warned the state government and HRTC management that if their long-pending demands are not met by July 31, they will strictly adhere to an 8-hour work limit from August 1.

The union, led by President Man Singh Thakur, staged a gate meeting on Thursday to press for their demands, including pending Dearness Allowance (DA), timely salary payments, overtime dues, medical reimbursements, and pension settlements.

"If our financial and service-related demands are not addressed by July 31, we will not work more than 8 hours a day from August 1. We have already given notice to the HRTC management on July 11, granting them sufficient time to resolve these issues. Unfortunately, our demands remain unresolved." Thakur said while speaking with ANI.

Thakur highlighted that the employees are struggling due to delayed salaries and pensions, pending overtime dues since July 5, and the absence of proper arrangements for night-duty compensation and medical reimbursement.

"It is already the 24th of the month, and we have not even received our salaries yet. We need a permanent provision for timely salary and pension payments. Without financial stability, how can employees run their families?" he asked.

Clearance of pending DA and other financial arrears, Rs 50,000 area instalment payments, Medical reimbursement backlog worth several crores and restoration of night duty allowances.

The HRTC management held a three-hour meeting with the union on Wednesday to discuss the demands. Thakur thanked the Managing Director for listening to their grievances but stated that financial matters, such as medical reimbursements, pensions, and overtime, are pending clearance from the Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the transport portfolio.

"We have requested the management to arrange a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister before July 31. Otherwise, we will continue our protest meetings and limit our working hours strictly to 8 hours as per the Motor Vehicle Act," Thakur said.

Expressing sorrow over a tragic accident in Serka Ghat, Mandi district, where an HRTC bus fell into a gorge, Thakur said, "I strongly protest and deeply mourn the loss of lives. The driver and conductor are critically injured, and around five people have died. I pray to the Almighty for peace to the departed souls and strength for their families."

He criticised the government for not fulfilling earlier promises and added, "The Chief Minister had announced Rs . 50 crore for night-duty allowances and Rs . 100 crore for medical reimbursements, to be released before December 2025. Yet, so far, only Rs. 15 crore has been released. No further payments have been made."

He emphasised that funds must be released regularly to ensure timely disbursement of salaries and pensions, adding, "When employees don't get salaries on time, how are they supposed to manage their households? We are left with no option but to take a firm stand."

The union has clearly stated that if the government does not act before July 31, HRTC employees will refuse night-duty services and work strictly within 8 hours, as per law.

"We hope the Deputy Chief Minister will call us for a discussion and accept our demands before July 31. Otherwise, we are ready to intensify our protest," Thakur added. (ANI)

