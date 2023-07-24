Shimla, July 24: The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh and predicted heavy rainfall in the state for three days from July 26 to 28. Although Himachal is witnessing rainfall in various districts for the last few days, the state will get some respite from rain during the next two days.

"The rains will continue for at least one week. The intensity of rain will reduce on July 24 and 25 but there will be heavy rainfall on July 26, 27 and 28. We have issued an orange alert," Surender Paul, Head IMD HP said. "The alert will be for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra and Chamba. These districts will be receiving heavy rainfall. The rain will continue but there will not be much rain during the next 48 hours. We have been issuing alerts through disaster management authority," Paul added further. Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert for City.

The IMD is also expecting that old records of rain may break during the present monsoon. The IMD has issued flash flood, fog and landslide advisory. "We will assess the rain data of 100 years but the 24-hour rain data has broken the old records of rain. By the end of the month, we shall assess the total data.

There are possibilities of landslides, flash floods and fog especially in the districts of Shimla and Mandi region on the National Highway," he added.

Earlier in the day, amid the rain warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the Chamba district, the District Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory for the citizens.

The advisory said, "1. Avoid visiting hilly areas and places prone to landslides and heavy rainfall. 2. Avoid trekking amid inclement weather. 3. In case of lightning strikes, it is safe to stay indoors for a minimum next 30 minutes. 4. Do not visit river areas. 5. Pay attention to the warnings issued by the weather department. 6. Request Gram Panchayat Chieves, private organisations, tourists, and trekkers to spread the word." Rain Forecast and Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Konkan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Other Regions Till July 27.

Notably, a total of 154 people have lost their lives due to the onset of the monsoon in the state since June 24, an official statement said on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) said that 15 people are missing and 187 people have been injured since the beginning of the monsoon.

