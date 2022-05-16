Shimla [Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): On the occasion of the closing ceremony of the 'District Level Seepur Fair' at Seepur, near Himachal Pradesh's Mashobra, the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state is the land of Gods and Goddesses and people have great faith in the local deities.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said fairs and festivals are celebrated to mark the respect of local deities. Festivals help in the emotional and social integration of society.

He announced that the Ayurveda dispensary would be open at Seepur and Health Sub-Center at Kanhola. Mashobra-Sitapur-Devthi road would be metalled and tarred to facilitate the people of the area.

Chief Minister further said only those societies can progress and prosper that love and respect their tradition and culture. One must always be proud of their tradition irrespective of what one achieves in its life.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always ensures to showcase the rich culture and tradition of the country wherever he visits.

The state government during the last four and a half years of tenure has ensured that all the policies, programs, and schemes of the state government were aimed at the welfare and upliftment of the vulnerable section of the society, Thakur said.

He said that Rs 31,000 were being provided as Shagun to every girl belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families of the State at the time of their marriage under the 'Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana.

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana' 2.30 lakh families have been provided free gas connection, thereby making Himachal Pradesh a smoke-free state, he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has decided to provide a 50 per cent concession on fares in HTRC buses and free power up to 125 units per month from July this year.

The state government has also decided to provide free water in rural areas of the state, he added. Daily wages of daily wagers have also been enhanced by Rs 50 which was a record in itself. He said that the Seepur road would be metalled soon to facilitate the people of the area.

Jai Ram Thakur further announced Rs 8 lakh for maintenance of Dhalli to Shirdi road and Rs 7 lakh for construction of sports ground at Gram Panchayat Padachi-Bardhi.

The chief minister in an official statement, announced Rs 21000 from his discretionary fund to the students of local schools for presenting a cultural program on the occasion. (ANI)

