Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): As Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh are around the corner, the district administration and other officials are gearing up to conduct a free and fair election.

Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, said that district police are taking all necessary steps to strengthen the law and order situation.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Announces Eighth List of Candidates, Fields Rebel Congress MP Preneet Kaur From Patiala; Check Names of Candidates.

"As everyone knows in Himachal Pradesh, elections will be held on June 1 and Model Code of Conduct is in effect. Police teams have intensified patrolling and it will be intensified more in the days to come," said Agnihotri.

"In every constituency, three flying squads have been deployed. Check posts has been raised in the areas which share borders with neighbouring states. As voting will be done for both state assembly and Lok Sabha in Dharamshala assembly constituency, special security deployments will be made. Sensitive areas are being marked and Quick Response Team will be deployed there and district police will work with all dedication to conduct impartial, free & fair elections," Shalini Agnihotri added further.

Also Read | Mumbai Bomb Threat: Man Held for Bomb Hoax Call To Blow Up Dadar and Kalyan Railway Stations.

Further talking about deposition of firearms, as model code of conduct mandates arms licence holders to deposit their arms at the police station. Agnihotri said, "Out of 18 thousand licenced weapons that have been issued in Kangra district 4 thousand have been deposited in police stations by today morning. We had fixed 10 April as last date for depositing weapons and I would like to urge all weapon holders to deposit their weapons before the deadline in the nearest police station."

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)