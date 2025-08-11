Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): The north Indian hill state Himachal Pradesh took a major leap in advanced healthcare on Monday with the launch of a robot-assisted surgical facility at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities, Chamiana, Shimla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the state's first such facility in the Department of Urology at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Chamiana campus.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, along with senior officials and doctors, were present at the inauguration.

The facility opened with the first-ever robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgery in the state, performed by renowned urologist Dr Anand Kumar from Max Hospital, assisted by Dr Pamposh Raina.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, CM Sukhu recalled his personal experience with robotic surgery. "Five years ago, I myself underwent a robotic surgery. After that operation, I learned more about medical science and thought that Himachal's hospitals, too, should have robotic surgery facilities. Today, I am happy that we have brought that thought to reality, and the first robotic-assisted operation is being conducted here just like my own surgery five years ago," he said.

He added that such surgeries will benefit ordinary families across the state and stressed that the facility is being developed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) standards. Sukhu announced that similar facilities would be started at Tanda Medical College, Ner Chowk Mandi, and Hamirpur by 2030, with Rs 300 crore to be invested in medical technology.

CM also detailed broader healthcare reforms, including upgrading outdated machines in hospitals, establishing automated in-house laboratories at Chamiana, Tanda, Hamirpur, Ner Chowk, Nahan, and Chamba, and installing 3 Tesla MRI machines at IGMC and Tanda.

"If needed, we are ready to bring doctors from outside the state on package-based appointments. Our government's priority is medical education and making Himachal self-reliant in healthcare. We have sanctioned Rs 200 crore from our budget for medical institutions, and by 2030, Himachal will have world-class medical facilities for everyone, especially for the poor and common people," Sukhu said.

Police Successfully Rescue BCS Students in Separate Incident

During the event, CM Sukhu also addressed the recent kidnapping case involving three Class 6 students from Bishop Cotton School (BCS) in Shimla. He confirmed that all three children were safely recovered within hours after swift police action.

"I remained in constant touch with the Director General of Police and SP Sanjeev Gandhi, even at night. Due to the police's alertness, all three children were rescued safely," he said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

On Anand Sharma's resignation as chairman of Foraigh affairs of AICC, he said it was his personal decision and he has done it to give an opportunity to young people, the party wanted to retain him.

The patient undergoing the first robotic-assisted surgery was a retired government employee diagnosed with prostate cancer. One of the attendants, Manish Grover, the son of the first patient, is thankful to the doctors and authorities for this.

"I would first like to thank the Himachal Pradesh Government and the team of doctors for performing my father's prostate cancer operation through robotic surgery. I am pleased that this operation is being performed successfully here. The doctors have explained everything to me, and I am relieved that not many blood units are required. This is a big relief for us." He said.

Another family member, Nishu Grover, noted that the facility, which was established here, was unavailable in the state and required an out-of-state visit for the same purpose.

"We thank the Himachal Government and the doctors for starting this facility here. Earlier, we had to travel to Delhi or other hospitals for such procedures. Now, we have it here in Himachal itself. The surgery is being done robotically, and since my father is a retired Deputy from the Commissioner's Office, the government is covering the expenses. However, pending medical reimbursements should be cleared quickly, including the previous ones," she said.

The launch of the robotic surgery facility marks a historic moment in Himachal Pradesh's healthcare system, setting the stage for advanced, minimally invasive surgeries to be performed within the state. (ANI)

