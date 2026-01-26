Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jairam Thakur on Monday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He urged the state's people to cooperate in taking the state forward, particularly in overcoming challenges such as drug abuse and natural disasters.

"On the occasion of Republic Day, I extend my best wishes to all the people of the state. May the state progress, and may all the people of the state contribute to it. Prime Minister Modi's vision is to make India a developed India by 2047. To be free from drugs and to emerge from the phase of disasters, I urge all the people of Himachal to cooperate in taking the state forward," Jairam Thakur told reporters here.

Thakur also prayed for recovery from recent disasters and appealed for continued support for affected regions. Expressing concern over drug abuse in the state, he said it was destroying the image of Himachal Pradesh and called for collective efforts to protect future generations.

"May we emerge from the situation of disaster--this is my prayer to the gods and goddesses, and I also request the people of the country to provide whatever help they can to the disaster-affected areas. You have extended your support and should continue to do so. Particularly, regarding the menace of drug abuse that is devastating this land of gods, Himachal Pradesh, we all need to work towards saving our coming generations from that era of ruin," Thakur told ANI.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion. (ANI)

