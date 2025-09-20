Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh continues unabated, with the death toll climbing to 427 between June 20 and September 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Of these, 243 people have died in rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, drowning and lightning, while 184 fatalities were reported in road accidents during the same period.

Public infrastructure has been badly hit. As of September 20 morning, 394 roads, including two national highways (NH-03 and NH-503A), remain blocked, the SDMA said.

Alongside, 73 distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, causing power outages across several districts, while 174 water supply schemes are non-functional, severely impacting rural and urban water supply.

District-wise data shows Kullu (109 roads), Mandi (140 roads), and Kangra (38 roads) are among the worst-affected in terms of road blockages. Power disruptions are most acute in Mandi (11 DTRs), while water supply has been hit hardest in Mandi (105 schemes), Shimla (28 schemes) and Solan (10 schemes).

The SDMA further detailed the widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. Over the course of the season, the state recorded 1,708 injuries, 481 animal deaths, and the destruction of 651 houses fully and 1,012 houses partially. In total, 2,287 houses, 4,908 cowsheds, 584 shops/factories, 58 labour sheds/huts, and 7,048 other small structures were damaged or destroyed.

Agriculture and horticulture losses have also been staggering, with crops worth ₹2,90,383.8 lakh and orchards worth ₹1,45,771.9 lakh reported damaged. Public property damage has been estimated at more than ₹4,75,451 lakh, affecting roads, water supply schemes, power lines, schools, health centres and other vital infrastructure.

The SDMA noted that incessant heavy rain is the primary cause behind widespread road damage, power supply disruption and breakdown of drinking water schemes.

Restoration work is ongoing, but officials admitted that in many interior areas, particularly in Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, road clearance and repair of utilities remain a major challenge due to recurring landslides and unstable slopes.

This year's monsoon is already among the deadliest for Himachal Pradesh in recent memory, with massive loss of human lives, widespread damage to public infrastructure, and large-scale displacement of people. (ANI)

