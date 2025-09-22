Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): The devastating monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 448 lives since June 20, with 261 fatalities attributed to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning, and electrocution, while 187 people died in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA's cumulative report up to September 21 revealed that apart from the tragic human toll, the state has also witnessed extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, horticulture, and private property, with total estimated losses pegged at over Rs 4,84,179 lakh (Rs 4,841.79 crore).

Among the rain-related deaths, 53 were caused by landslides, 41 by drowning, 18 in cloudbursts, 20 due to electrocution, and 47 in other incidents, including house collapses and falling from steep slopes. Mandi and Chamba emerged as among the worst-hit districts, each reporting more than 40 rain-linked fatalities.

On the roads, the state's hilly terrain proved fatal, with 24 accident deaths each reported from Chamba and Mandi, 25 each from Shimla and Solan, and 22 from Kangra. Kinnaur, despite its smaller population, recorded 15 accident deaths during the period.

The disaster has also left thousands of families displaced or affected. The SDMA report said 663 houses were fully damaged, 1,046 houses partially damaged, and 2,340 cowsheds destroyed. Over 29,000 animals perished, including more than 26,000 poultry birds.

In addition, critical public utilities suffered widespread destruction. Damage estimates include Rs 2,98,113 lakh to Public Works Department assets (mainly roads and bridges), Rs 1,46,385 lakh to water supply schemes, and Rs 13,946 lakh to power infrastructure. Schools, health institutions, and agriculture also sustained severe blows.

Authorities said restoration teams are working around the clock, but with the rains yet to fully recede, fresh landslides and flash floods remain a threat. "The state machinery is on high alert to prevent further loss of life and to restore essential services," the SDMA said. (ANI)

