Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): As the monsoon continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has confirmed a grim picture as it stated that 173 lives have been lost, including 95 rain-related fatalities and 78 deaths in road accidents, between June 20 and August 1.

According to the latest report released by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on August 1, 283 roads remain blocked, including major stretches of National Highways 21 and 303.

Furthermore, 314 distribution transformers have been disrupted, and 221 water supply schemes are non-functional, severely affecting essential public services across several districts.

The monsoon-related deaths are attributed to a range of disasters, including landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, and lightning strikes, as detailed in the cumulative loss report from the Revenue Department's Disaster Management Cell.

District-wise, Mandi reported the highest number of casualties, followed by Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, and Shimla. Many of these deaths were linked to natural calamities such as cloudbursts and landslides, particularly in vulnerable mountain regions.

The SDMA also noted extensive damage to private and public infrastructure, including over ₹1,67,800 lakh in reported losses to homes, roads, power lines, water systems, and agriculture.

Officials have launched extensive restoration efforts, but recurring rain continues to hamper operations. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert to weather warnings. (ANI)

