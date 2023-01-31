New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said people can call the CM Helpline number 1100 to report about stray cattle in the state.

The Chief Minister asked officials to develop an app wherein the photos of such abandoned cattle seen anywhere can be uploaded and sent to the Animal Husbandry department for further action. The CM helpline will be integrated with the concerned department.

The accountability of the officers will be fixed to initiate measures to curb the menace of stray cattle in a time-bound manner and respond to complaints immediately.

On receiving a complaint on CM helpline-1100, the information will be shared with the vet officers of the concerned block, who will be responsible to make proper arrangements for providing shelter and fodder to these animals, said the state government spokesperson.

"Stray animal menace is one of the reasons behind road accidents and also making farmers indifferent towards farming in Himachal Pradesh. Providing shelter to the destitute animals will pave a way to resolve the menace created by stray animals besides addressing the problems of the farmers," the spokesperson said.

The animal husbandry department has to collaborate with the forest department in identifying suitable land for grazing adjacent to the present Gau Sadans and cow sanctuaries, thereby ensuring sufficient fodder and water to these animals. (ANI)

