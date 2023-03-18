Shimla, Mar 18 (PTI) A large-scale operation to check illegal cultivation of cannabis and poppy and drugs trafficking will be launched in Kullu district's Parvati Valley, the chief of Himachal Pradesh Police said on Saturday.

The Malana and Parvati Valley areas in the suburbs of Manali are considered notorious for cannabis cultivation.

Amid concerns over safety and security in the Parvati Valley area, a large-scale operation will soon be launched to root out drugs cultivation, Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu said in a statement issued here.

Kundu, who was on a visit to the district's Manikaran area, reviewed the progress of the probe into the March 5 clash between tourists and local residents and issued directions to the officials concerned to conduct a speedy and effective investigation.

Four people were injured in a clash between pilgrims from neighbouring Punjab and local residents during a fair in Manikaran.

The police chief also reviewed the district's law and order situation and directed the officers to ensure zero tolerance on the drugs menace.

During his visit, Kundu also issued orders regarding action on crimes against women and traffic management -- especially with an eye on the upcoming tourist season.

