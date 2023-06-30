Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh over the last week claimed the lives of more than 24 people -- either in rain-related or road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

Further, according to data available with the State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 43 people were injured in rain-related incidents while 352 cattle and livestock died across the state.

It stated further that the loss of property from rain-related incidents in the state has been estimated at Rs.242.40 crore, with 6 houses, 2 shops and 21 cow sheds damaged and another 40 houses partially damaged.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) forecast more rainfall in the state over the next 24 hours but did not issue an alert.

The monsoon will advance further in the state after July 5, resulting in more rainfall, the Met office stated.

"Over the past 24 hours, there has been light to moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh while some parts of the state recorded heavy rainfall. Palampur recorded 41mm of rainfall, followed by Slapar at 48 mm. Other parts of the state, too, received light to moderate rainfall. The maximum temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees below normal and the minimum were in the normal range," Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a senior scientist with the IMD, Himachal Pradesh, said.

"The light to moderate rain will continue in plain districts of the state today and tomorrow, and till July 1. From July 2 to 4, the state will experience light rainfall. So far, no alert has been issued. However, the risk of landslides along the national highways remains. The showers will continue even after July 4," he added.

"Over the past week, the rainfall experienced by the state was 90 per cent above normal. The rainfall recorded by Solan was 200 per cent above normal while the quantum in Shimla and Mandi was 150 per cent and 196 per cent above the normal range. Chamba and Kullu also recorded rainfall that was 100 per cent above normal. With the exception of Una and Lahaul-Spiti, other parts of the state have recorded normal or above-normal rainfall over the last seven days," he added.

"In the month of June, the overall quantum of rainfall (in Himachal) has been 20 per cent above normal. While a quantum of 101mm is said to be in the normal range, Himachal recorded 121 mm. Rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours in Bilaspur, Kangara, Chamba, Una and other parts of the state," Sharma added. (ANI)

