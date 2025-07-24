Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and several others injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident in the Maseran area of Sarkaghat, around 60 kilometres from Mandi district on Thursday.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, confirmed the deaths in the accident, saying that "This is a tragic incident. Around 20-25 people have been injured, and seven people have died. Our condolences are with the families."

"The administration is providing all possible assistance. Everyone is engaged in the rescue, the injured are being sent to hospitals, and the entire administration is on the job. The injured have been sent for treatment," he added.

The official said that preliminary information indicated a possible road cave-in caused by heavy rainfall, which led the bus to veer off the road and crash.

The local administration and emergency response teams rushed to the spot shortly after the incident. Authorities stated that a detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause.

Further investigation is still underway.

Meanwhile, unrelenting monsoon fury has pushed Himachal Pradesh into a state of crisis. The total death toll due to monsoon-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 137.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), this includes 77 rain-related deaths, such as those caused by landslides, house collapses, and flash floods, as well as 60 fatalities resulting from road accidents exacerbated by adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, restoration efforts are ongoing across affected districts. While conditions have improved in some areas, fresh disruptions continue to be reported, underscoring the vulnerability of infrastructure during extreme weather events.

Authorities have also advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel in high-risk areas and adhere to safety advisories issued by local administrations. Disaster response teams are closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)

