Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed a government resolution urging the Union Government to restore the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), amid uproar and slogan-shouting by the Opposition BJP, which expressed dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's reply.

The resolution, moved under Rule 102, was adopted by voice vote despite protests from BJP members, who entered the Well of the House and raised slogans against the state government. The ruling Congress members also countered with slogans, accusing the Opposition of failing to defend the state's interests.

Speaking to the media after the passage of the resolution, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu termed the Opposition's stand "unfortunate" and said the Revenue Deficit Grant was the state's constitutional right.

"It is very unfortunate that BJP MLAs from Himachal Pradesh did not support a resolution seeking restoration of the Revenue Deficit Grant, which was given as a right under the Constitution by the Government of India. This is a matter of deep concern for the state," Sukhu said.

He alleged that stopping the RDG would result in a loss of nearly Rs 10,000 crore annually to the state.

"When the state is losing Rs 10,000 crore per annum, this affects farmers, labourers, youth and women. We wanted to collectively fight for Himachal's rights. I had even requested that we go together to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keeping aside protocol, in the interest of the state. But today, when we raised this issue under Rule 102 after the 16th Finance Commission recommended discontinuation of the grant, they chose not to stand with us."

The Chief Minister said the state government would continue welfare schemes despite financial challenges.

"Governments come and go, Chief Ministers and Ministers change, but the rights of Himachal Pradesh will not be compromised. We will not stop the Old Pension Scheme. We will not privatise the electricity sector. We will strengthen it and continue all welfare schemes. We are committed to protecting the interests of Himachal Pradesh." Sukhu added.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the state government of misleading the House and said the BJP was not given adequate time to respond.

"False statements are continuously being made in the Assembly. The Chief Minister was presenting incorrect figures. We requested time to respond, but were not granted it. We were compelled to enter the Well of the House and raise slogans as our side was not heard." He said.

Thakur maintained that the BJP stood by the presentation it had made before the 15th Finance Commission when it was in power.

"We stand by the position we presented before the 15th Finance Commission. We raised Himachal's issues effectively at every forum and secured assistance from the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If Himachal Pradesh is not receiving the Revenue Deficit Grant now, the responsibility lies with the present Congress government, which failed to effectively plead the state's case."

He termed it "unprecedented" that discussion on the Governor's Address was deferred in favour of a special discussion on RDG.

"For the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh, instead of discussing the Governor's Address, a special discussion under Rule 102 was brought on the Revenue Deficit Grant. This is a serious issue. The government should have proceeded with the normal legislative business, including the Motion of Thanks." He added.

Thakur further alleged that the Chief Minister's figures did not match those presented by the Finance Department and accused the government of attempting to shift blame for the state's financial condition onto the BJP and the Centre.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the House functioned productively and that the session had been adjourned till March 18.

"After a detailed discussion on the Revenue Deficit Grant, the budget session has been adjourned till March 18 and will resume at 11 am on that day. During these three days, the House functioned for around 18 and a half hours and achieved over 124 per cent productivity."

He said the issue of RDG had serious implications for Himachal Pradesh and other hill states, especially in light of recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

"This was an extraordinary situation. The government wanted to take the views of all members on this serious issue. There was a detailed discussion over two days, and members were given adequate time. The resolution was put to a vote and passed bya majority. It will now be sent to the Parliament and the Central Government. We hope a positive decision will be taken in the interest of Himachal Pradesh."

Pathania added that the remaining business, including discussion of the Governor's Address, demands for grants, and passage of the budget, would be taken up when the House reconvenes, and a detailed calendar would be issued in advance. (ANI)

