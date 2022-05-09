Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Sunday condemned the tying up of 'Khalistan' flags on the main gate and walls of the state Assembly.

"I condemn banners and writings put up outside the assembly building. Some anti-social elements are carrying out such activities to disturb the harmony of the state," said Parmar.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that he has directed the police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, adding that those behind the incident would not be spared.

Speaking to reporters here today, the Chief Minister said, "The state government has directed the police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a DIG rank officer. This six-member SIT will find each and every detail of the case and will coordinate with the state and central agencies."

"FIR has been registered against whoever tied Khalistan flags and wrote Khalistan outside the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today. The investigation has been initiated. Our efforts are to nab them as soon as possible. Strict action will be taken against the accused. We have been observing for some days that some powers from behind are carrying out such incidents. They will not be successful or spared," Thakur added.

Earlier in the day, 'Khalistan' flags were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning.

Soon after the incident came to light, a police official informed that the flags were removed from the gates and walls.

Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab." (ANI)

