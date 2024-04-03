India News | Himachal Pradesh: Chief Secretary Assures CEC for Conducting Free and Fair Elections in State

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Prabodh Saxena while briefing the CEC said that adequate security measures has been adopted to seal the entry points and porous interstate border to prevent any type of bogus voting, entry of illegal liquor or drugs besides an hawk eye has been kept on any type of freebies, movement of cash and narcotics to lure or disturb the election process.

Agency News ANI| Apr 03, 2024 09:26 PM IST
India News | Himachal Pradesh: Chief Secretary Assures CEC for Conducting Free and Fair Elections in State

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 3 (AN): Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has assured peaceful, fair and inducement free elections, both the Lok Sabha and the bye-polls to be held for the six assembly constituencies simultaneously while interacting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar in the Inter-State Border Video Conference Meeting on Wednesday.

Chief Secretaries and DGPs besides other senior officers of 36 States and Union Territories participated in the meeting.

Prabodh Saxena while briefing the CEC said that adequate security measures has been adopted to seal the entry points and porous interstate border to prevent any type of bogus voting, entry of illegal liquor or drugs besides an hawk eye has been kept on any type of freebies, movement of cash and narcotics to lure or disturb the election process.

"Overall law and order in the state was peaceful and even the first round of meetings with the neighbouring states have taken place at the Deputy Commissioner level. The social media is being monitored actively so as to identify fake news or hate speeches," he said.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu also briefed about the law and order preparedness and fool proof security arrangements being made for conducting smooth and violence free elections in the State.

He said that patrolling and checking at the interstate border areas have been undertaken for area dominance. The field functionaries have been directed to keep watch over the suspicious or other kinds of activities of possible criminals and to nab the Proclaimed Offenders (POs).

"Awareness is being generated amongst the public to share information of the suspicious or illegal activities in and around them," he said.

As many as 25 meetings at a level of SPs, 17 meetings at the level of DSPs and one meeting at IG level have been held with neighbouring states to curb illicit flow of narcotics or the free flow of liquor, m

