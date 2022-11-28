Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman on Monday reviewed the progress, implementation, rollout and utilisation of funds for the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project.

The CCTNS is a Centre-funded mission-mode project initiated by the Home ministry under the National e-Governance Plan. It aims to create a comprehensive and integrated e-system to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of policing, especially at the police station level.

Dhiman also issued policy directions/guidelines and appreciated the efforts of the Police department.

Implementation of the CCTNS project in Himachal Pradesh started in September 2009. At present, it is operational at 246 sites, including police stations and offices of district superintendents of police.

All FIRs are now being registered electronically in CCTNS at all police stations.

CCTNS data is being shared with the National Data Centre, New Delhi, for integration with the national database daily. Chargesheets of cases are also being electronically filed.

Himachal Pradesh Police earned the top rank among hilly and northeastern states in CCTNS in 2020 and 2021. It also ranked first at the all-India level in implementation of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System.

