India News | Himachal Pradesh CM Chairs High-level Meeting, Congratulates Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor Success

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting, following the success of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces.

The Chief Minister congratulated the security forces on the successful operation. He praised their courage and professionalism in safeguarding the nation. He said the entire country was proud of the brave hearts and their unwavering dedication.

Sukhu reviewed the state's security, transport, and communication systems, along with food and power supply, disaster management and health services. He also issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.

He also reviewed the security system and various arrangements in the state in detail. He gave necessary guidelines to the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts.

The Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Director General of Police Dr Atul Verma and various senior officers were present in the meeting.

Colonel Deepak Kumar, Commanding Officer of 133 Eco Task Force (Dogra), met Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla and briefed him on the environmental initiatives undertaken by the Eco Task Force.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed...The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Meanwhile, during a press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

