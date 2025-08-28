Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): India's first state-supported Biochar programme will commence in Himachal Pradesh, with a biochar plant to be established at Neri in Hamirpur district within six months, an official statement said.

A tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in this regard was signed on Wednesday at Oak Over, Shimla, in the presence of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, between Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, and ProClime Services Private Limited, Chennai, the statement added.

The Chief Minister said, "This project was a step towards environmental conservation through intelligent mitigation of forest fires, while also enhancing livelihood opportunities and awareness among communities."

The collaboration aims to produce biochar by utilising biomass such as pine needles, lantana, bamboo, and other tree-based materials.

Sukhu directed that the MoA be implemented within six months to benefit the people of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba, Bilaspur, and Solan districts, particularly areas with abundant pine forests.

The initiative will not only create employment opportunities but also help the state to secure carbon credits. ProClime, through the Forest Department, will engage local communities in sustainable biomass collection, and the participants will be paid Rs 2.50 per kg of biomass collected, with performance-based incentives for maintaining quality and quantity.

The programme is expected to generate nearly 50,000 person-days of income annually through biomass collection, along with direct employment in plant operations.

Skill development programmes will also be organised in partnership with the university on safe collection practices, biochar applications in agriculture, and climate change mitigation. Over its 10-year operational period, the project is expected to generate about 28,800 carbon credits, giving a boost to Himachal Pradesh's green initiatives.

Under the tripartite agreement, a collaborative framework has been established to mitigate forest fires, eradicate invasive species such as lantana, and ensure the sustainable use of pine needles, bamboo and other biomass residues for the production of biochar through pyrolysis technology.

The initiative will enhance soil health, promote carbon sequestration, generate and monetise carbon credits under international standards, and create local livelihood opportunities through biomass collection and skill development.

ProClime Services Pvt. Ltd. will invest up to USD 1 million in the phased implementation of the project.

The Forest Department will coordinate and monitor sustainable biomass collection with community involvement, provide necessary permits and concessions, and ensure compliance with forest and environmental regulations. The University will provide about three acres of land at Neri, Hamirpur, for the plant and storage facilities, support necessary approvals, and undertake research on biochar applications in agriculture, the statement said.

Biochar, derived from forest and farm-based biomass, has a wide range of applications in agriculture, metallurgy, and other industries.

ProClime Services Pvt. Ltd., specialising in biochar production, carbon credit generation, and climate mitigation projects, intends to make the necessary capital investment to set up and operate the project.

MLA Suresh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant, PCCF (HoFF) Sanjay Sood, Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Rajeshwar Thakur and the representatives of the ProClime company were present. (ANI)

