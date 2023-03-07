Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the demise of five migrant labourers who were hit by a moving vehicle at Dharampur in Solan district on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the administration to provide immediate relief to the next of kin of the poor labourers and further assistance as per the relief manual. He also directed for giving free medical aid to those injured in the mishap, as per a statement from CMO's office.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Paragliders Get Stuck on Over 100-Foot-Tall High Mast Light in Varkala, Rescued Safely (Watch Video).

The two seriously injured have been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh while the two others have been admitted to Maharishi Markandeshwar Hospital, as per the reports received.

Sukhu in his message has conveyed his sympathies with the grieved family members and prayed for peace of the departed souls. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Nigerian Nationals Held for Carrying Cocaine Worth Rs 30 Crore Hidden in Stomach at Airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)