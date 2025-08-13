Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday released a book on the compilation of the struggle of senior officers working in the state, titled 'Sanghrash Se Shikhar Tak', written by Mamta Gupta of Solan district.

The book narrates the struggles of the senior officers of the state who have now achieved their positions despite adverse circumstances. The book reflects that individuals can attain success in their lives through sheer hard work, determination, and commitment to serving the people.

Also Read | 'Congress Laid Foundation of Electoral Corruption in Country' Says BJP Leader Anurag Thakur Amid LoP Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations.

During the release, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the book would be an inspiration for the youth to achieve their goals.

Writer and Headmistress of Government High School Kanah, Solan, Mamta Gupta thanked the Chief Minister for releasing the book and said that this book dwelt upon untiring efforts made by the officers in accomplishing their mission.

Also Read | Fact Check: Has Former CEC Rajiv Kumar Left India and Settled in Malta Permanently? Unverified Claim Goes Viral Amid ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations Against Election Commission.

A day earlier, Sukhu met representatives of the State Computer Teachers Association and was apprised about the various demands of the association.

Suman Thakur, President, State Computer Teachers Association, said that 1,302 computer teachers have been rendering their services in various government schools for about 25 years and urged CM Sukhu to regularise the services of computer teachers.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would sympathetically consider their genuine demands, an official release stated.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister had on Monday inaugurated the state's first robotic-assisted surgery at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Chamiyana and announced that the state government plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore by 2030 towards upgrading medical technology in hospitals statewide.

Sukhu also assured that all vacant posts at IGMC would be filled promptly.

"We are going to provide AIIMS-level medical technology in super-specialist hospitals. By 2030, 3000 crore rupees will be spent on medical technology...If we provide good technology, patients living in villages can receive better treatment... We have decided that the vacant posts at IGMC will be filled," he said.

IGMC has become the first government health institution in the State to perform high-end procedures of robotic surgery, an official release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)