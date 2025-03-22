Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to release the compensation amount for the losses suffered by the hill state during the 2023 monsoon.

Sukhu, who met Shah in Delhi, said the state had claimed financial assistance under post-disaster needs assessment but the relief is still awaited from the Centre, according to a statement issued here.

He apprised Shah that the state suffered heavy losses due to rains severely affecting drinking water supply, irrigation schemes, infrastructure, roads , bridges and relief-and-rehabilitation measures. However, the state has so far managed from its own resources.

Heavy rains triggered floods and landslides in the state in July and August in 2023 and about 550 people died during the monsoon season that year.

Various other issues pertaining to the state were discussed and Shah assured the chief minister of all possible assistance, the statement said.

