India News | Himachal Pradesh: Confederation of Indian Industry Hosts 6th Annual Apple Conclave in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Himachal Pradesh Chapter, hosted its 6th annual Apple conclave in Shimla on Thursday, bringing together over 600 apple growers, agricultural experts, government officials, and industry leaders.

The conclave focused on empowering apple farmers with modern horticulture techniques and improved market access.

It also witnessed a strong advocacy for imposing a ban on apple imports from Turkey, citing the threat of market destabilisation and unfair pricing.

The event was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who emphasised the significance of the conclave as a collaborative platform for farmers, government departments, scientists, and industry stakeholders.

"This conclave, organised by the Himachal chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry, provides a platform to Himachal farmers and enables coordination between companies, departmental officials, and scientists. Regarding the demand to impose a complete ban on Turkish apple imports, our Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Sukhu, has already taken up this matter with the Centre in Delhi and is meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss this and other key issues. While a certain percentage of imports are allowed due to global trade mandates, we must ensure there is no dumping. Tariffs should be increased, which is being actively discussed," said Jagat Negi.

Deepan Garg, Chairman of CII Himachal Pradesh, elaborated on the objective of the conclave, underlining its origins and its focus on strengthening apple farming as a pillar of the state's rural economy.

"We started the Apple conclave six years ago to empower farmers. While individual cooperative platforms existed, there was no organised, state-level forum like this. Apple farming plays a vital role in Himachal's economy. Through this conclave, we try to resolve issues like global competition, technology use, plant material, packaging, transportation, and supply chains. Experts are invited, feedback is collected, and experiences are shared via CII. This 6th edition saw record participation with nearly 600 farmers," said Garg.

"We have already sent a resolution to Union Minister Piyush Goyal a week ago, urging a ban on Turkish apple imports," he added.

Garg noted that apple imports from Turkey threaten Himachal's apple economy, calling for urgent policy responses like raising the Minimum Import Price (MIP) and implementing stricter import regulations.

The conclave also drew participation from grassroots farmer bodies, including the Himachal Pradesh Sayukt Kisan Manch, whose convener Harish Chauhan underlined the CII's key role in introducing reforms in packaging and post-harvest processes.

"Farmers recognise the role of CII in apple farming. Whether it's corrugated packaging boxes, grading, or sorting machines, these are all areas where farmers need support to compete globally. CII has played a major role in promoting universal carton packaging and should now also help provide automatic grading and sorting machines at affordable prices. We are reducing the use of pesticides and fungicides because of the growing demand for natural farming worldwide, " said Harish Chauhan.

Chauhan stressed that apple horticulture should be recognized as a full-fledged industry and demanded that farmers be included as members of CII.

He also highlighted that a memorandum demanding a ban on Turkish apples has been submitted to the Prime Minister through the state Governor.

"We sent a memorandum two days ago via the Governor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on Turkish apple imports. The Governor has assured us that this memorandum will be forwarded to both the President and the Prime Minister. Turkish apples are arriving at prices as low as Rs 40 per kg, undercutting local produce. We demand that the Minimum Import Price be fixed at Rs 100/kg. This is necessary to protect local apple growers," Chauhan added.

He also warned that apples arriving under SAFTA agreements from Iran and Iraq are hurting the domestic market and called for enhanced tariffs on all imported apples. The conclave ended with a call to action, with farmers, industry representatives, and policymakers unified in their appeal to the central government to intervene in the matter of imported apples, particularly from Turkey.

The CII promised to intensify its advocacy at the national level, while farmers urged the state to work with the Union Government to implement protections that can preserve the viability of apple farming, a backbone of Himachal Pradesh's economy. (ANI)

