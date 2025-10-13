Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in Shimla.

Calling it a proud moment, Vadra said that the former CM always thought about the welfare of the state and its people.

"It is a very proud moment for all of us. Sonia Gandhi ji just now unveiled the statue of Virbhadra ji. He always thought about Himachal Pradesh and its people... He used to stay among the people, spend time with them, and understand their issues. I am proud that CM Sukhu ji also lives his life in the same way... I have a special attachment with Shimla, the mountains, the valleys and the land here..." Vadra said at the inauguration.

A day earlier, the President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and the former CM's wife, Pratibha Singh, said that the unveiling of the statue was a proud moment.

"The unveiling of Virbhadra Singh ji's statue was originally scheduled for June, but it had to be postponed due to the natural disaster that struck our state. Heavy rains and floods forced us to defer the event. Finally, it will now take place tomorrow, on October 13," Pratibha Singh said.

Expressing her gratitude, she added, "It is a matter of immense pride and honour for us that Smt. Sonia Gandhi is coming to attend this ceremony. Priyanka ji has already arrived, Rajni Patil ji is here, and many senior Congress leaders will also be joining us. Their presence will make this occasion even more special."

Recalling her earlier meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Pratibha Singh said, "When I met Sonia ji, I told her that your presence at this event will send a strong message across the state and the country that you never forget your leaders. Your participation will inspire our people and strengthen their enthusiasm." (ANI)

