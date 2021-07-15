A visual from a village in the Kullu District of Himachal Pradesh. Photo/ANI

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Debris entered houses in a village in Bhalan panchayat of Kullu district in the state following flood due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

A road in the village is blocked due to debris and the local administration is working on clearing the route. No casualties have been reported yet.

While in the Kangra district, six more bodies were recovered from Boh valley on Wednesday morning after the flash floods wreaked havoc there.

A total of eight bodies have been recovered so far.

Kangra District Commissioner Nipun Jindal on Wednesday said the rescue and search operation is continuing as four people are reported missing after the landslide hit Boh valley on Monday. (ANI)

