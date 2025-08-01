Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): For the first time in its history, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has earned a record profit of Rs 315 crore in the financial year 2024-25, stated a release.

According to the release, after facing losses for many years, this is the highest profit ever recorded by the Board. It is a testament to the bold steps and visionary decisions taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, which have steered the state towards economic stability.

This milestone is not just a number, but a reflection of the commitment of the present state government to its vision of a "Nai Soch, Naya Himachal", stated the release.

Until 31 March 2024, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) had accumulated losses amounting to Rs 3,742 crore. However, the present state government, through its reforms, transparent administrative policies and financial discipline, helped the Board recover from losses and turn profitable, the release said.

According to the release, from the very first day in office, the Chief Minister prioritised "economic reforms and good governance", holding several hours of meetings with officials. He gave clear instructions to all public sector undertakings to work with professional efficiency and move towards self-reliance.

HPSEBL translated this vision into action by implementing financial discipline, cutting unnecessary expenses and improving revenue, which resulted in this remarkable turnaround.

The release stated that with the improved financial condition of the Board, the state government has also ensured financial benefits for employees. For the financial year 2024-25, an amount of Rs 368.89 crore has been approved for gratuity, medical reimbursement, revised pension arrears and leave encashment with a significant increase from Rs 87.56 crore in the previous year.

Out of this, Rs 187.86 crore have already been disbursed by 31 July, 2025. This reflects the sensitivity and commitment of the state government to employee welfare, as per the release.

CM Sukhu has congratulated the management, officers and staff of HPSEBL on this historic achievement.

He said the success was the result of a clear policy, honest governance and a welfare-oriented approach. The government would continue to introduce reforms in all public undertakings to make the state economically stronger and provide affordable and better services to the public, the release stated.

CM Sukhu also expressed confidence that with everyone's cooperation, the Board would become fully self-reliant, benefiting not only the employees and officers but also the people of the state.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the reforms brought in the education department. Due to these efforts, Himachal Pradesh has climbed from 21st to 5th position in the country in terms of quality education, leaving behind 16 other states. This progress too was credited to strong leadership, determination and farsightedness, as per the release. (ANI)

