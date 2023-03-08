Shimla, March 8: Four persons were killed and one gravely injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Shimla district on Wednesday. The incident happened near Nerwa village of Chaupal Tehsil.

"A car carrying five people fell into a gorge on its way to Nerwa village. The accident took place 5 kms away from Nerwa," Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Tourist Bus Overturns on Manali-Chandigarh Highway in Jabli; One Killed and 41 Injured.

Further, according to police, three persons died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Manali-Chandigarh Bus Overturns Near Bilaspur; 16 Tourists Injured.

"A fourth occupant of the car sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital," he added. The bodies were sent for postmortem, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

