Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): To strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and improve access to quality and affordable healthcare to the people of the State, the Himachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 193.75 crore for establishing two Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) and five District Integrated Public Health Laboratories (DIPHLs).

In a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government approved the setting up of a 50-bedded Critical Care Block (CCB) at Primary Health Centre Swahan (Regional Hospital Bilaspur) and another 50-bedded CCB at Civil Hospital Rohru, Shimla district.

These facilities will be equipped with advanced medical infrastructure including Emergency Services, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), High Dependency Units (HDUs), Isolation Beds, Dialysis Units, Labour Rooms, Operation Theatres and Point-of-Care Laboratories, an official release said.

Each CCB will be integrated with the existing district hospital and will function as a regular facility under normal conditions. However, during health emergencies or outbreaks such as COVID-19, they can be physically isolated to ensure strict infection control. Each block will be constructed at a cost of Rs 16.63 crore and equipment cost of Rs 27.12 crore.

In addition, the cabinet has also approved the establishment of District Integrated Public Health Laboratories (DIPHLs) at Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba and District Hospital Hamirpur attached with Dr Radha Krishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur. These DIPHLs are aimed at improving diagnostic capabilities, enabling rapid testing and supporting effective outbreak management, the release said.

Each laboratory will be fully equipped with Clinical Pathology, Haematology, Cytology, Biochemistry, and Microbiology facilities under one roof to enhance efficiency and avoid resource duplication.

Every DIPHL will have a team of experts comprising of one Pathologist, one Microbiologist, one Biochemist, eleven Lab Technicians, one Data Entry Operator, and two Sanitation workers.

The capital cost per DIPHL will be Rs 21.25 crore with an annual recurring cost of Rs 49.05 lakh per unit. Furthermore, the cabinet has also approved the procurement of equipment for the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital wings of Kamla Nehru Hospital Shimla, Regional Hospital Una and Civil Hospital Sundernagar of Mandi district. (ANI)

