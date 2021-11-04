Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel in the state will be reduced by Rs 12 and Rs 17 respectively.

Taking to Twitter, Himachal Pradesh CM said (roughly translated), "On the lines of the central government, our government has also decided to further reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. Now petrol will be cheaper by Rs 12 and diesel by Rs 17 per litre in the state. Certainly, this decision of the government will bring a lot of relief to the people of the state. Hearty thanks to the Prime Minister."

In relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. (ANI)

