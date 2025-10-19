Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

The Governor wished for the good health, prosperity and well-being of the people. He said that Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness and of knowledge over ignorance, according to an official statement.

He added that on this day, lamps are lit not merely to brighten our homes but also to rekindle the eternal truth and moral values of life.

Chief Minister Sukhu, in his message, said that Diwali is not only a festival that illuminates our homes, but also one that enlightens our hearts and society with the spirit of righteousness, peace, and collective goodwill.

"He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with peace, unity and mutual respect and to contribute towards building a progressive and prosperous Himachal Pradesh", the statement read. He wished happiness, prosperity and harmony for all on this joyous occasion of the festival of lights.

Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri also extended greetings, saying that Diwali conveys the message of love, compassion, and brotherhood. He urged people to mark the festival in a spirit of togetherness, so that the light of joy and hope spreads across every household and enriches every life.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also extended his greetings to the people of the state and the nation on the occasion of Diwali. In his message, Pathania described Diwali as one of the major festivals celebrated with joy, devotion, and fervour across the country.

On this occasion, Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar also extended his wishes for happiness and prosperity to the citizens of the state and the country, and offered his heartfelt greetings.

The festival of lights is a celebration of that triumph. People prepare by cleansing their homes and spirits. Ritual baths, lighting of diyas, decorating with rangolis and flowers, and sharing wishes are all central to the celebrations.

The five-day Diwali festivities started on Saturday with Dhanteras. This year, the Diwali celebrations are set for the intervening night of October 20 and 21, marking a time of togetherness, light, and joy across the country. (ANI)

