Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided not to convene the proposed winter Assembly session at Dharamshala this month due to recent spurt in coronavirus cases, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday.

The decision of not convening the proposed winter assembly session from December 7 to 11 was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Government Never Spoke About Vaccinating Entire Country, Says Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry.

The minister said the state government would recommend to the Governor to withdraw its earlier notification of convening the winter session from December 7 to 11.

He said the last monsoon session was adjourned on September 18 and as per rules, the next assembly session may be called anytime before six months.

Also Read | Jallikattu: Amul Topical Celebrates Malayalam Movie's Official Entry to the 2021 Oscars for India (See Pic).

The next assembly session will be called before March 18, Bhardwaj added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)