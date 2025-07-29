Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to induct 1,386 eligible Jal Rakshaks (Water Guards), who have completed 12 years or more of service as on 31st December 2024, as Pump attendants in the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

According to a release, the decision was taken in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today.

The State Cabinet also approved the procurement of apples at the rate of Rs 12 per kg under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the year 2025. It also decided to procure B and C grade kinnow, malta, and orange at Rs 12 per kg, galgal at Rs 10 per kg and seedling, grafted, and kacha achari mango at Rs 12 per kg under the scheme, as per the release.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Disaster Management and Rehabilitation. The Sub-Committee, headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, was constituted to examine and suggest measures for strengthening the State's disaster preparedness and rehabilitation mechanisms.

The Sub-Committee has recommended conducting structural safety audits of buildings across the State to assess their disaster resilience. Based on these audits, retrofitting measures will be undertaken to minimise the risk of structural damage during disasters.

Emphasising the importance of disaster-resilient infrastructure, the committee has further recommended making earthquake-resistant and hazard-resilient construction mandatory across the State. In order to enhance the efficiency of disaster response, the Sub-Committee has also suggested the integration of Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire Services, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority's (HPSDMA) Disaster Management Cell, aiming to ensure a coordinated and swift response during emergencies.

The Cabinet also approved the translocation of 325 trees under Phase I of the development of the Durgesh-Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi in Dehra, Kangra district.

It also decided to open a new Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Dehra in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts to ensure its smooth functioning.

The Cabinet approved the up-gradation and equipping of 18-day care centres for chemotherapy at district hospitals and selected Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan across the state.

This initiative aims to provide accessible follow-up treatment for cancer patients within their districts, reducing the need to travel to medical colleges or out of the State, thereby saving both time and expenses for patients and their families.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for establishing and equipping a 50-bedded critical care block and a district integrated public health lab at the Civil Hospital at Tegu-behar in Kullu district.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the supply of medical equipment for Critical Care Blocks at Civil Hospital Manali, Regional Hospital Solan, Civil Hospital Paonta, Civil Hospital Dehra, Regional Hospital Reckong Peo, and Dr. Radhakrishanan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

Equipment supply was also approved for District Integrated Public Health Labs at Regional Hospital Solan, Civil Hospital Paonta, Civil Hospital Dehra, and Civil Hospital Nagrota Bagwan.

Further, the Cabinet gave its nod to establish new milk processing plants at Nahan, Nalagarh, Mohal, and Rohru, in addition to setting up a new milk chilling centre at Jalari in Hamirpur district and a bulk milk cooler at Jhalera in Una district.

To enhance efficiency and transparency, it was also decided to implement an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system in the Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation, which will digitise its operations and make all necessary information easily accessible to farmers via mobile phones.

Additionally, it approved the rationalisation of various teaching and non-teaching posts in Government Polytechnic Colleges across the State. (ANI)

