Shimla, Jun 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has taken several steps to keep the youths away from drugs and promote sports, and it will further strengthen this drive against drug mafias, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Virbhadra Singh Memorial Pro-Boxing International Championship held at the historic Ridge in Shimla, Sukhu praised the organisers, who held the event as a tribute to the late chief minister.

Also Read | 'DJ Party Amid Tragedy': Air India SATS Execs Dance Days After Deadly Ahmedabad Plane Crash (Watch Videos).

"The state government has launched a strong campaign against drug abuse, which is receiving encouraging support from the youths," Sukhu said.

He said the state government has significantly increased the prize money for medal winners of international-level competitions.

Also Read | India Rains, Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoons Likely to Reach Delhi, Chandigarh in Next 2 Days, Predicts IMD.

"Additionally, special leave provisions have been made for players participating in state, national and international-level sports competitions, whereas previously such participants were considered absent," he said.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of Virbhadra Singh, said the Pro-Boxing Organisation aimed to honour the late chief minister and spread awareness among youths about the dangers of drug abuse.

The championship was inaugurated by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and featured five professional boxers each from India and Russia. Yashpal, an Indian boxer who won the championship, was felicitated by the chief minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)