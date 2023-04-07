Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil along with Health Department and National Health Mission officials on Friday participated in the meeting, chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Dhani Ram Shandil apprised the Centre about the current COVID-19 situation in Hill State.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Supply to Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Owing to Repair Works, Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

He highlighted about daily COVID-19 testing in the State, which is around 5000 per day and the average testing rate as per population is higher throughout the country.

"There is sufficient beds availability at present in the State, sufficient supply of Oxygen along with an adequate number of ventilators available in Healthcare facilities throughout the State which can cater future needs in any exigency," he said in the meeting.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here's How to Check.

"At present, there is no availability of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the State on this the Hon'ble Health Minister to the Government of Himachal Pradesh requested the Government of India regarding the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to the State so that the precautionary dose shall be administered to the public,"the government statement added.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories through video conferencing.

During the meeting, he asked them to stay alert and remain prepared for the management of the disease.

Mandaviya further urged the State Health Ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

According to the union health ministry, states and UTs were also requested to expeditiously increase the rate of testing from the current rate of 100 tests per million, as of the week ending 7th April and further advised to increase the share of RT-PCR in tests.

"States and UTs were briefed that India has been witnessing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases with average daily cases rising to 4,188 in the week ending April 7 from 571 in the week ending March 17, and weekly positivity up to 3.02 per cent in the week ending April 7," the ministry official press release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)