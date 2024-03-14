Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): A delegation of candidates of Junior Office Assistant JOA (IT) post code-817 called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Oak Over here on Thursday and expressed gratitude for the decision taken in the State Cabinet to declare the result of this examination, the Himachal government said in a press release.

The Chief Minister told the delegation that the state government was fully committed to ensuring the welfare of the youth and protecting their interests by making concerted efforts in this direction.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 4th Roza of Ramzan on March 15 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

He said that the state government formed a Cabinet sub-committee to examine various legal aspects and also took the advice of legal experts. On the recommendation of the Cabinet sub-committee, a decision in this regard was taken by the cabinet.

He said that the state government was resolving every problem with a positive approach and was continuously moving ahead by taking firm decisions for the welfare of every section of the society, he concluded.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Heavy Security in Kanniyakumari for PM Narendra Modi's Visit on March 15.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy, MLA Sanjay Rattan, Chief Minister's OSD Ritesh Kapret, Councilor R R Verma and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)