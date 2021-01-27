Shimla, Jan 27 (PTI) Cold wave conditions persisted in Himachal Prdaesh on Wednesday as Keylong, Kalpa, and Manali shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.

However, minimum temperatures across the state increased by one to two degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11.9 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 3.2 and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie and Kufri settled at 2.1 and 3.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Meanwhile the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 23 degrees Celsius.

The Met centre has forecast dry weather in the state till February 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)