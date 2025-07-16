Locals protest at NHAI office against Gawar and Bharat companies over unemployment and other issues (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Residents from several affected villages, along with members of farmers' and civil rights organisations, staged a strong protest outside the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) office in Shimla on Wednesday.

The protest targeted private construction companies, accusing them of failing to employ locals, denying fair compensation to affected families, carrying out illegal mining and dumping, and causing environmental and structural damage during the ongoing national highway projects in Himachal Pradesh.

The protest was jointly organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Himachal Pradesh and the Himachal Kisan Sabha.

The demonstration was led by CITU state president Vijendra Mehra, who levelled serious allegations against NHAI and the executing companies.

CITU President Vijendra Mehra stated, "Around nine panchayats have been directly affected due to the widening work under the Shimla-Parwanoo four-lane highway project. Despite the industrial policy of Himachal Pradesh mandating 80 per cent employment for locals, even five per cent of the jobs have not been given to local youth."

He further alleged, "As the principal employer, the NHAI cannot wash its hands off this mess. Unscientific hill-cutting, reckless dumping, illegal mining, violation of labour laws, and failure to pay due compensation--all of this is happening under its watch."

He added that widespread hill collapses, house damages, and unregulated debris disposal have no formal records or accountability.

"There is a deep nexus of political leaders, bureaucracy, and construction companies. Projects worth thousands of crores are being exploited. If even 1 per cent of a Rs 20,000 crore project is misused, it means Rs 200 crore has been lost to corruption," he said.

Mehra further warned that if action is not taken within the next three weeks, a larger protest will be held on August 7.

Chetan Garg, a farmer and protester from Pujarli village, said "We've been running to NHAI and its contractors for over two years, but have only received empty promises. Where 45-degree hill-cutting was advised, they recklessly did 90-degree cuts. There is no designated dumping site our private lands are being buried under debris."

He alleged that access paths and roads have been destroyed, including an ambulance route used by a settlement of over 50 tribal and Dalit families.

"Now neither can we go out, nor can emergency services reach us. When we raise these issues, we are ignored," Garg said.

He also accused the companies of diverting natural water drains onto agricultural land and attempting land acquisition without consent. "Dumping is happening inside riverbeds and near our fertile land. It is damaging not only the environment but also putting our homes at risk," he added.

The protestors submitted a memorandum to NHAI officials, demanding immediate action, scientific and safe construction practices, due compensation for affected families, employment for local youth, and strict environmental and labour law enforcement. (ANI)

