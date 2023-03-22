Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh logged 64 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The State has 16 Covid testing facilities running and a total of 232 active cases of Covid-19.

About 25 COVID patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

No patient died in the last 24 hours. The death toll remained at 4,194.

The Health Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Dhaniram Shandil said, "The state is alert and is following the guidelines issued by the Union government and ministry of health and family welfare."

Mentioning that the state government is conducting random and routine tests in the state, he said, "We are taking serious note of increasing certain cases of Covid-19 in the state. We are conducting random tests for Covid-19 and routine tests are also being conducted. We are following the guidelines from the Union government, we have directed the officials across the state to issue advisories to follow masks and wash hands, especially in crowded places."

"We have given directions in hospitals and to the districts to monitor other flu illnesses as well," he added.

In view of the recent surge in COVID cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting today to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness.

India recorded 1,134 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, with the active caseload currently at 7,026, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier on Tuesday, the national capital recorded one Covid death and 83 fresh cases amid the rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra.

On March 19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

As per the revised Ccovid-19 guidelines, maintain "Physical distancing, indoor mask use, hand hygiene, Symptomatic management (hydration, antipyretics, antitussive) Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO probe to fingers) Stay in contact with treating physician.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)". (ANI)

