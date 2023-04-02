Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A 44-old-year man who seemed to be a foreigner died at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Saturday, Kangra Police said.

According to the police, "Information was received that a person is lying outside a shop near the main square of Mcleodganj in a drunken condition".

Also Read | Bihar | It Has Been Found That 6 Persons Were Injured During the Handling of Illegal … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"After getting the information police reached the spot where the person is believed to be a foreigner and was lying in a drunken condition. He was murmuring something, and was taken to Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala where he died," police said.

"A personal search of the deceased was made and a passport was recovered from the jacket of the deceased on which his name Alexander was mentioned. His age is around 44 years," the police said.

Also Read | Iran: Yoghurt Attack on Unveiled Women Goes Viral.

"The matter has been taken with the MEA authorities for confirmation of nationality, as the document is in a foreign language," they added.

No injury marks or anything has been seen on the body of the deceased and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

"A postmortem will be conducted tomorrow and more details will be shared after the investigation," Dharamshala SP Shalini Agnihotri said.

Further investigation is underway, she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)