Shimla, Apr 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Bikram Singh said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked everybody who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves.

The 56-year-old BJP MLA from Jaswan-Paragpur in Kangra district, in a Facebook post said that he got himself tested for coronavirus after as he was unwell for the last three to four days and the result came positive.

"I am under treatment at IGMC hospital and being treated," he said.

The minister said those who had come in contact with him recently might isolate themselves and should fully adhere to COIVD guidelines.

Meanwhile, senior medical superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Janak Raj said the minister was admitted at a makeshift COVID ward and he was doing well.

