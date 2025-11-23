Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show, were brought to his native village of Patialkar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Sunday, where his last rites will be performed.

The Indian Air Force confirmed his demise after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav 'Misleading' Voters Fearing Defeat: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Samajwadi Party Chief's 'SIR Misuse' Remark.

Villagers are mourning his demise and have gathered ahead of his last rites.

Local resident Sandeep Kumar said, "We are from the same village as Namansh, Patialkar. Everyone in our village is sad. He was like our younger brother. This should not have happened. We do not have words. We met him 3-4 months ago when he visited our village."

Also Read | Chandigarh Bill Row: Centre Clarifies 'No Final Decision' on Bringing Chandigarh Under President's Control, Says Move Will Follow 'Consultations With All Stakeholders'.

Pankaj Chadha, who studied at the same schools as Wing Commander Syal, said they had lost a "gem."

"I have also studied in the same school as Namansh, Sainik School Sujanpur Tira. We have lost one of our gems. He was the pride of our school. We will go to his native village, Patialkar. He made all of us very proud," Chadha told ANI.

Earlier today, Wing Commander Namansh Syal's uncle, Madan Lal, recalled his childhood and mourned his demise.

"He was my nephew. The whole village is mourning and waiting for his mortal remains to arrive. The last rites will be performed today. This is a huge loss for the nation. He had a sharp mind and stood first in school," the relative told ANI.

This morning, his mortal remains were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft. The Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his bravery and service.

Wing Commander Syal is survived by his wife, their six-year-old daughter and his parents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)