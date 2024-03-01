Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Newly appointed Chairman of 7th State Finance Commission (SFC) Nand Lal paid a courtsey call on Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla today.

Nand Lal said that the state was progressing by leaps and bounds under the stewardship of Sukhu and expressed full faith in the Chief Minister.

Also Read | High Suicide Rates in Gujarat: Mallikarjun Kharge Expresses Concern on ‘Rising Suicide Rates’, Urges State Govt To Take Immediate Measures.

The Chairman added that the State Government had launched various welfare schemes which were benefitting the people of the State.

Meanwhile, taking to 'X', CM Sukhu wrote, "Today, I met the newly appointed Chairman of the 7th State Finance Commission, Nand Lal ji in Shimla. During this, Nand Lal ji said, he has full faith in the state government that the government is working for the welfare of the people of the state, due to which the state is moving on the path of progress."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: We Will Win Over 400 Seats in General Polls As Country Relying on Modi's Guarantee, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"Your unwavering faith gives us more strength. We will unite and realize the dream of self-reliant Himachal," added the Chief Minister.

Nand Lal represents the Rampur constitunecy in the Himachal Pradesh assembly. He was elected as an MLA in 2022, for the fourth consecutive term.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Mohan Lal Brakta and Ram Kumar and MLAs were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)