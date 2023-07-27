Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A pickup vehicle carrying four people fell into the Satluj river under the Nichar sub-division of the Kinnaur district, police said.

One woman was injured while three people are still missing after the mishap that occurred on Jani Village- Sampark Road late Wednesday evening.

The injured woman identified as Rajkumari was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

While efforts are on to rescue the missing persons - Jeevan Singh, his wife Champa Devi and another woman Anita Kumari, all residents of Jani village, police said.

However, the reasons behind the accident are not clear yet, they said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

