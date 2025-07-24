Shimla, Jul 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh met Vice-Governor of Tokyo Matsumoto Akiko at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Headquarters in Japan and held discussions on various topics including disaster management, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

The meeting focused on various matters concerning the development of Himachal Pradesh, with special emphasis on disaster management, earthquake-resistant infrastructure, smart parking systems and waste management, it said.

Before returning to India, Singh also sought suggestions and possible cooperation from the Tokyo Metropolitan Authority in these key areas.

He reaffirmed the Himachal Pradesh government's commitment to embracing modern technologies and global best practices for the state's holistic development, the statement said.

