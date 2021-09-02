Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,14,004 on Thursday with 205 fresh cases being detected, while the death toll climbed to 3,588 as one more person succumbed to the disease, a health official said.

A 70-year-old man from Kangra died of the infection on Thursday, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,788, the official said.

As many as 200 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 2,08,609, he said.

