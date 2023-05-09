Shimla(Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh on Monday logged 50 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the state health ministry on Monday.

The active covid cases in the state now stand at 386.

There was no Covid related death reported on Monday while the cumulative Covid death toll in the state stands at 4,21.

As many as 116 people recuperated from the disease in the state in the last 24 hours according to the data released by the Himachal health ministry. As many as 2,039 samples were tested.

Meanwhile, Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) said on Monday that after hovering for more than three years, coronavirus is in the endemic stage, however, the viral load and emergence of any new variant still need to be monitored.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rakesh Mishra said, "Corona is already in the endemic stage. The level of infection we saw recently from Bengaluru data was more significant than the third wave and would have had a big problem. However, it did not happen because of vaccination, or hybrid immunity. Clinically, the virus is more infectious, but clinically less harmful as it affects the body like the common cold."

He further said that although the virus is not going to be a major issue, still it needs to be monitored.

"Like any common thing, we are now used to this virus and that's why the hospital load didn't increase. It is clear from this surveillance that this wave is now over. We haven't modelled anything that will happen. This virus is not going to be a major health issue. We still need to keep a watch on the Covid-19 virus through genome sequencing to monitor viral load & any new variant," he said.

Meanwhile, India has seen a dip in daily infections. The country registered 1,839 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the Covid-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency. (ANI)

