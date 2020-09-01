Shimla, Sep 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported four more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 41, while 139 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,256.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,525, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Solan reported two deaths, while Shimla and Una reported a fatality each, the state health department said.

In Shimla, a 42-year-old woman succumbed to the disease at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, chief medical officer Dr Surekha Chopra said.

The officer said the woman was a tuberculosis (TB) patient and was admitted to the IGMC with complications on Monday.

Solan accounts for nine of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (eight), Mandi (seven), Hamirpur (five), Chamba and Shimla (four each) and Sirmaur and Una (two each).

Of the fresh cases, 35 were reported from Bilaspur, 34 from Sirmaur, 25 from Kangra, 17 from Una, 14 from Shimla, eight from Hamirpur, five from Solan and one from Chamba, Dhiman said.

Meanwhile, 173 more patients recovered from the infection on Tuesday -- 69 in Solan, 47 in Sirmaur, ten in Chamba, none each in Mandi and Hamirpur, eight each in Shimla and Kangra, seven in Kullu, four in Kinnaur and two in Bilaspur.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,647, Dhiman said, adding that 41 patients have migrated.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 298, followed by Sirmaur (293), Kangra (238), Una (174), Hamirpur (119), Bilaspur (141), Shimla (96), Chamba (79), Kullu (44), Mandi (23), Kinnaur (19) and Lahaul-Spiti (one).

