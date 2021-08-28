Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,13,122 on Saturday with 209 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 3,575 as six more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said.

Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Chamba and one each from Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla, he said.

Also Read | HPU Entrance Exam Result 2021 for UG, PG Courses Declared, Candidates Can Check Scores on Official Website hpuniv.ac.in.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has come down to 1,814 from 1,965 on Friday, the official said.

As many as 354 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,07,713, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Inter-Caste Married Couple Boycotted By Upper Caste Community in Tumkur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)